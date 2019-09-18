Sixteen teams have qualified for the National Conference Phase of the 2019 Zenith Women Basketball League after the conclusion of the group games across four venues.

Nigerian Army Amazons who remained unbeaten after 12 games in the North West Division booked a place in the Savannah Conference alongside Kaduna Angels who finished with 22 points.

Taraba Hurricanes with seven wins out of 12 games also qualified with Adamawa Flames who managed six wins.

In the North Central Division held in Abuja, Air Warriors with 13 wins from 14 games topped the group to book a conference playoff ticket.

2018 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League bronze medalist, Nigerian Customs finished second with 13 wins after losing out to Air Warriors on head to head points.

Others include Plateau Rocks and Black Gold Queens of Abuja who won 10 and eight games, respectively.

In the South West Division in Ibadan, unbeaten First Bank of Lagos, who won all their eight games to finish first ahead of rivals, Dolphins who won six games both qualified.

Ogun Babes and Oluyole Babes also booked places in the Atlantic Conference.

In Akure, MFM of Lagos were unstoppable as they won all their 10 games to qualify for the Conference phase of the 2019 Zenith Bank sponsored Women’s Basketball League.