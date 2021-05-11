The Chioma Ajunwa Foundation Olympic talent hunt programme began yesterday with young athletes demonstrating that Nigeria is not in short supply of track and field talents.

Six schools participated in the event holding at the Yaba College of technology in Lagos.

The young schoolgirl showcased their skills in 100m, 200m, and 400m, long jump and short put.

Alimat Alowonle 16 years emerged overall best athlete; she won the 100m with 11.99secs, 200m and long jump 5.25m. Oluwafeyisola Mohammed turning 14 years today won the 400m with 61.00sec.

The event continues today with football contest between the participating schools.