From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A 16-year-old boy identified as Temedi Agbede Yerimene has died in the flood that coursed through Igbogene community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The deceased was said to have gone swimming in the rising waters at the entrance Ecumenical centre when the tide dragged him along the rushing flood.

Sources said his body may have been dragged into the deep canal close to the Bayelsa Gateway road on East/West road.

Eye-witness accounts stated that efforts by the search party to recover his body could not yield fruit as people are struggling to flee from the community as the rising water level is likely to submerge the community before Wednesday.

The mother of the deceased, who identified herself as Mama Carol from Ojobo community of Ekeremor Local Government of the state, confirmed the tragic incident.

“I went to the market to get ingredients for lunch. When I came back from the market, I was told he had gone swimming with friends. But I thought he was swimming in the rising water level at the compound. Until one of his friends told me he had been dragged by the flood into the canal.”

Investigations revealed that more communities are being submerged by the rising water level fuelling fear in the state. In Sagbama Local Government Area, Sagbama town, Tungbo and Tungbabiri communities have been submerged. Parents who have children at the Federal Science and Technical College, Tungbo have been advised to go and pick their children up due to the rising water level.