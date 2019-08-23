Lukman Olabiyi

A 16-year-old girl (names withheld), allegedly raped by a popular Islamic cleric, Habeebullah Titilope Abdulrahman in Ede, Osun State has bowed to pressure from her family to forgive the cleric.

The rape victim who lost her father at a very tender age had on August 2, at the Osun State Magistrate’s Court, Ede vowed to commit suicide if her late father’s relatives went ahead to accept the offer from the cleric to settle the matter out of court.

In order to show how serious she was on threat to commit suicide, on Saturday, August 3 when she could no longer bear the pressure being mounted on her by her family, she absconded from home but was later found in the morning of Sunday, August 4.

She had even lodged a complaint against the cleric at the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Osogbo and the matter is currently being investigate by the agency.

Magistrate A.A Olowolagba handling the case had on August 2 adjourned the charge against the cleric till August 21 for an out-of-court settlement or definite hearing. However, when case came up on Wednesday, the court discharged the cleric but did not acquitt him.

The verdict of the court was as a result of out-of-court settlement reached by the parties.