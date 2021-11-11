From Uche Usim, Abuja

One hundred and sixty players are to feature in the 14th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria-sponsored Governor’s Golf Tournament, which tees off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the IBB Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by the CBN Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, on Wednesday.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

According to him, the 2021 tournament is a one-day event to be competed for in different categories in the Men’s and Ladies’ divisions. The tournament shall be a stroke play – shotgun format, meaning that all competing golfers will tee off at the same time from different points on the golf course.

A breakdown of the Men’s category indicates that golfers will compete in the Division 1 (Handicap 0 -12); Division 2 (Handicap 13 – 18); Division 3 (Handicap 18 – 24) and Gross; while in the Ladies’ category, female golfers will compete in the Division 1 (Handicap 0 – 20) and Division 2 (Handicap 21 – 30), among others.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Nwanisobi said the objective of the Golf Tournament was to create a relaxed and recreational atmosphere for distinguished personalities in Government, the organized private sector, elder statesman and members of the Diplomatic Corps’. He noted that the tournament, which had become an important feature in the calendar of the IBB Golf Club, would be held strictly in adherence to the approved code and protocols issued by the Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .