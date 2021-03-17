From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have returned 160 stranded Nigerians in Libya.

The Crises Monitoring and Public Communications Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed the arrival in a statement in Abuja.

The returnees who comprised 98 adults and 62 children arrived aboard a chartered flight at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in the early hours of yesterday.

They were received by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“The return of the stranded Nigerians was facilitated by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).”