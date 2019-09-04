Communication and media professionals will be converging in Abeokuta, Ogun State to celebrate 160 years of the Nigerian press in an event organised by the Association of Communication Scholars and professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN).

The event, will also serve as the Annual General Meeting of the ACSPN, holds between Wednesday and Thursday, September 4-5, 2019. It will feature a special panel discussion on journalism, media sustainability and the consolidation of democracy 160 years after, Iwe Irohin, the first newspaper in Nigeria was established in Abeokuta in 1859.

ACSPN has chosen the theme, ‘National interest, freedom of expression and governance in Africa’ for its 2019 annual conference.

A statement by the organization’s General Secretary, Nosa Owens-Ibie said the two-day event would hold at the Park Inn by Radisson Hotel, Kuto in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Former managing Director of the Nigerian Tribune and Daily Times, Araba Tola Adeniyi would serve as the chairman of the occasion.