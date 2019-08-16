Sola Ojo, Kaduna

1,600 2019 Batch ‘B’ (stream II) prospective corps members deployed to Kaduna State by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) are expected to begin the orientation course at the Black Gold permanent orientation camp located at kilometer 16, Sabon Gaya, Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The Sun reports that, orientation course is the first of four cardinal objectives of NYSC. Others are place of primary assignment, community development service and passing out parade.

The Scheme in a statement signed by its Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations in Kaduna, Sam Nkwopara, noted that, Governor Nasir El-Rufai is billed to declare the orientation open in Thursday, August 22.

The statement read in part, “Here in Kaduna State, one thousand, six hundred (1,600) prospective corps members are expected to take part in the induction programme at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Sabon Gaya, Chikun Local Government Area along Kaduna- Abuja Expressway, Kaduna.

“The Swearing-in ceremony for the course participants will take place on Thursday, August 22, 2019 by 10:00am.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai will preside over the event as the Special Guest of Honour, while the Honourable Chief Judge of Kaduna State, Justice Mohammed Lawal Bello, will administer the Oath of Allegiance on the prospective Corps members.”

The scheme however called on employers who desire the services of corps members to apply now stating clearly the number of corps members, course/discipline required and the welfare provision put in place for them.