From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Kebbi has disbursed Micro Enterprises Enhancement Loans (MEEL) to 1,600 women and youths in Yauri and Zuru Local Government Areas of Kebbi.

Director-General of the agency, Dr Nasiru Ladan-Argungu, while disbursing the loans to beneficiaries in Yauri local government area on Monday, said that the loans were part of the directorate’s statutory function to generate jobs through skill acquisition and entrepreneurship.

“The loans disbursed to the women and youths in Yauri and Zuru local government areas are to enable them to revive their small businesses that were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is the statutory mandate of the NDE to disburse loans to unemployed persons in order for them to start up businesses with their skills and become self-reliant, as well as become productive members of the society, ” he explained.

the director-general, who was represented by Kebbi State coordinator, Abdullahi Danjuma-Machika, advised beneficiaries to use the loans judiciously in order to assist themselves, family members and their communities at.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the NDE for finding them worthy to benefit from the loans.

They promised judicious use of the loans in order to commence repayment in time to allow others to benefit from the scheme.