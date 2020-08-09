LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

At least 16,000 people in Kwara state will benefit from the federal

government public works programme.

Chairman, Kwara state selection committee for the programme, Oluwasegun Oyewo disclosed this in Ilorin, the state capital yesterday.

Oyewo added that the programme has been carefully designed to be

transparent, apolitical and devoid of party affiliation.

He told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital shortly after the

commencement of form distribution to beneficiaries in Kwara central senatorial district.

Places visited for the distribution of job forms in Kwara Central include Ogidi, Balogun Fulani and Balogun Gambari in Ilorin West, South and East local government areas respectively.The committee was also in Ogele, Asa Local Government Area.

Oyewo added: “The selection of the beneficiaries of the federal

government public work programme is non partisan and apolitical. We

have coordinators in every local government area of the state. They

coordinators will go to each ward in the every local government and make selections by giving forms to potential beneficiaries. All the

forms will be submitted to the state selection committee and the

committee as s group will make selection for each council.

“As long as the metrics are met, the programme will be transparent.

The metrics include being ages 18 and 50 and residents of Kwara state.

“100 persons will benefit from every local government areas of the state. And the state has 16 local government areas. The total number of the beneficiaries in the state is 16,000. So we anticipate that we

will get more forms than 16,000. The committee had to ensure that the

16,000 beneficiaries are people that truly deserve the jobs to N20,000 each per month spanning between October and December this year.

“The state committee chair assured that all beneficiaries would receive their pay promptly.”

He said that “the Minister of state for Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has

assured that the funds had been appropriated to pay the beneficiaries

and also to implement the projects that have been selected in each local government.

“If you are selected, as long as you come to work, you will get paid. But if you feel that you will not come to work that it is free money, we will remove you and replace you with another person.”

At Ogidi ward, Ilorin West, Daudu of Banni, Alh AbdulKarim Oba hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the kind gesture, saying that “we are grateful to the president for the programme. We want more of this as there are still more widows and jobless youths amongst us.”