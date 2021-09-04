From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Civil servants have be reminded of the need to demonstrate loyalty in driving the vision and agenda of the government of the day for the benefit of the entire society.

Head of Service in Delta State, Reginald Bayoko handed down the charge in Asaba while declaring open the 17th edition of the Compulsory Seven Weekend Senior Management Course for officers of the state civil service.

A total of 162 officers on the verge of being promoted to level 15 are participating in the training which is being organised in collaboration with the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON).

Mr. Bayoko charged the participants to aspire for the peak of their career through diligence in the discharge of their duties.

He said the course was designed to positively stimulate senior officers to be more productive, not just in their official capacity but in their services to the larger society.

Highlighting the difference between politicians and civil servants, Bayoko said the civil service which is the engine room of government, implemented the agenda and vision of every administration, and admonished civil servants in the state to justify government huge investments on their welfare.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his commitment demonstrated in the consistent approval and release of funds for the annual training exercise.

Bayoko also lauded ASCON for it’s partnership with the state government in building the capacity of it’s workforce.

Director-General of ASCON, Mrs. Cecilia Umar-Gayya, had charged participants, to take the programme seriously by attending all the lectures as it would prepare them to effectively function as senior management staff.

Represented by the Director of Studies, Mr. Goodluck Audu, Gayya highlighted objectives of the training to include preparing participants for higher responsibilities and performance; and enabling participants acquire requisite knowledge, skills and attitude for effective job performance.

“Exposing participants to current thinking on good governance, transparency and accountability; and testing the extent to which participants can apply acquired skills back on their jobs,” she added.

Gayya said the objectives indicated the “importance the Delta State Government has attached to this programme for the past 17 years, and this explains the reason for which it has continued to commit resources to the programme over the years.”