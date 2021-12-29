From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Power play between officials of the Ministry of Education and Post-Primary School Board (PPSB) has cost 164 secondary school teachers their November and December salaries.

Those affected were those recently transferred from the eight local government areas to the primary school board.

Others were civil servants transferred from the various ministries to the Ministry of Education because they had education related degrees.

Investigations indicated that though the Oracle Verification ordered by the state government to verify the status of the teachers was completed, senior officials of the ministry and the board expected to sign the payment voucher refused over power tussle.

A top ministry official said lack of access of the payment voucher by officials of the board has delayed the signing.

Some of the affected teachers fingered top officials of the ministry and the board in the salary dilemma and called on Governor Douye Diri to intervene to ensure they are paid.