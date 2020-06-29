Magnus Eze, Enugu

The 167 stranded Nigerians who arrived the country from South Africa last Friday have applauded the Federal Government for its efforts in evacuating its citizens in various parts of the world in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spokesman of the group, Ezeako Kenechukwu, specifically expressed gratitude to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa and Air Peace airlines for their successful evacuation.

He told Daily Sun in a telephone interview on Monday from where he was observing the mandatory 14-day isolation that there was no place like home, stressing that their return had ended horrifying months of anxiety and uncertainty.

‘I must confess that I feel relieved just like a man who is at home. So, I use this opportunity on behalf of my colleagues to thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for bringing us home. This was what is anticipated from the Government; they should always go for their citizens.

‘I want Government to go to other countries where Nigerian travellers are stranded and bring them back,’ Kenechukwu stated.

The FIFA licenced agent said he had arrived Johannesburg on March 12 with the hope of leaving the country on March 25, before he was caught up by the COVID-19 lockdown and he ended up spending extra three months in South Africa.

Onyeama had announced on his verified tweeter handle that 167 stranded Nigerians departed OR Tambo International Airport Johannesburg, South Africa, for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

’45 passengers will disembark in Abuja, and thereafter the plane will leave for Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos with 122 passengers.’

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has approved a third evacuation flight for stranded Nigerians in the USA.