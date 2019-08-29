Mr. Marvel Emefiele, head finance, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and Mr. Eze M C Odigbo, head compensation, NDPHC are being detained by the Economic and Fiinancial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following their alleged involvement in bogus payment and diversion of about N850 million compensation to communities where the components of the power project were sited.

Investigation revealed that approval was granted for the payment of N84 billion to the communities where transmission lines of the power project are meant to be laid.

But the investigators discovered that there were serious issues arising from the payment of the compensation to the communities.

Though about N50 billion compensation have been reportedly paid to the communities, the contractors were said to have been prevented from doing their works by the communities over non-payment of the same compensation which the NPDHC records claimed to have been paid.

Emefiele was said to have okayed the payment of N850 million as NPDHC’s head of finance while Odigbo reportedly effected the compensation to the communities. The duo are being quizzed over the matter.

Managing Director of Pivot Engineering, Mr. Richard Ayibiowu is also being detained over alleged payment of N350 million to the communities.

Part of LOT 8 of the power project, Iheala Olu Transmission Line, was not executed by Pivot Engineering due to the alleged claim of hostility by the communities while about N350 million was on record paid to the same communities.

Mr. Oba Otudeko is the chairman of Pivot Engineering.

Mr. Christain Ejik Imoka, the Managing Director of Chris Ejik Nigeria Limited is being detained over controversial payment of N500million contract

LOT 14, which ought to include Lekki Ajah Transmission Line was not executed while money was paid to that effect.