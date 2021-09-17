•

The Kaleidoscope Business Project LLC, in conjunction with the Consulate General of Nigeria, New York will tomorrow hold the 16th Annual Kaleidoscope Global Business Conference and Awards at Nigeria House, New York, United States.

The conference, which will hold as a side event of the United Nations General Assembly will be attended by Nigerian government officials, professionals and business leaders as well as their counterparts from the United States, India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries.

With theme: ‘Innovation and Technology that will Shape the Future of Nigeria,’ the conference will be held both in person and virtually.

According to the organisers, the conference will be structured into five segments, having an opening session, three panel-discussions and the award session.

The head of the Nigeria’s Consulate’s Trade and Investment Desk, Ambassador Nicholas Ella, said the Consulate General has extensively collaborated with the CEO of Kaleidoscope Business Project LLC, Deaconess Linda O.E. Middleton, who operates as one of the promoters of Nigeria’s Foreign Direct Investment in the United States.

The conference is expected to provide a crucial platform to engage investors on the economic and infrastructure development projects in Nigeria.

One of such investors from Nigeria, who is in New York for the conference, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, the CEO of Blue Diamond Group and Shanghai Engineering, said Nigeria needs such investment event now to shore up its infrastructure development.

He said such an event has the potential to attract Foreign Direct Investment in Nigeria as well as serves as a platform for a robust discussion on how best to improve the fortunes of the country’s economy.

Mbisiogu, who is also a Board of Trustees member of Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, NIDO, China, expressed confidence that deliberations at the event would serve as a catalyst in the nation’s quest for a diversified economy.

The opening session of the conference will feature a remarks by the CEO of Kaleidoscope Business Project LLC, Deaconess Linda O.E. Middleton, and a welcome address by the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Peter Egopija.

There will also be a remarks by the Consul General of Nigeria in Atlanta, Amb. Amina Amira Smaila and a keynote speech by Amb. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to United Nations.

The first Plenary session will be moderated by Ambassador Nicholas Ella, Consul in Charge of Trade and Investment at the Nigeria Consulate in New York. The session will be addressed by the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H. E. Geoffrey Onyeama, Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; Honourable Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olalekan Adegbite. Others who will speak at the session are Ambassador Gurjit Singh, former Indian Ambassador to Germany, Indonesia, Ethiopia, ASEAN & African Union, and Chair of the CII Task Force on Asia Africa Growth Corridor; Ambassador Anil Trigunayat, former Indian Ambassador to Jordan, Libya, Malta, who will talk on the impact of technology in building global perspective, and Ambassador (Dr.) Jacqueline Mohair, a Transformational Business and Life Strategist, Entrepreneur & U.N. Ambassador.

The second plenary session, to be moderated by Bola Adesuyi, will have the Nigeria Ambassador to France, His Excellency, Mr. Kayode Laro as speaker.

Hon. Yewande Sadiku, Executive/CEO, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission; Amb. Gabriel Aduda, Permeant Secretary, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission; Mario “Billion” Salazar, CEO Blockfinity would serve as panelusts, while Mr. Olukayode Pitan, Managing Director, Bank of Industry, will speak on Nigeria-Innovation and Technology as Critical tools for future Growth.

The third plenary session, with a topic, “The Impacts of Technology on Tourism,” will be moderated by Dr. Victor Ozieh, and has as speaker, the Nigeria Ambassador to Cuba, His Excellency, Mr. Benaoyagba Ben M. Okoyen.

The panelists in the session are Mario “Billion” Salazar-CEO Blockfinity; Hon. Yewande Sadiku – Executive/CEO, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission; and Dr. Anthony Egobueze of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

The awards ceremony will feature the conferment of awards on notable industrialists, businessmen and women as well as reputable organisations.

