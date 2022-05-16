By Moses Akaigwe

The 16th edition of the annual Lagos Motor Fair and Autoparts Expo Africa will hold at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, from May 30 to June 4, 2022, with the auto parts exhibition opening on June 1 and ending four days later at the same venue.

The dates and venue were announced recently by the managing director of BKG Exhibitions Limited, Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, who is also the chairman of the organising committee for the event.

Agwu, who was addressing the press on the preparations for the event, explained that his team is defying all odds to organise the event in order to ensure that the automotive sector remains in the front burner of economic discuss — having in mind the challenges facing investors due to a combination of local and global economic factors.

He further stated that such challenges are posed by the global economic downturn, COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant negative impacts on businesses across the world and other social activities, as well as the uncertainties surrounding the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP).

According to him, holding the fair is also a demonstration of the organisers’ determination to use the platform of the event to bring together major indigenous and global players in the automotive business to showcase capabilities and potential, this edition holds.

The BKKG MD remarked: “In our mission and vision of making the event a world class global auto fair and to mark 16 years of the fair, we have packaged this edition to hold indoors as well as outdoors, depending on the type of vehicle to be displayed, while the non-automobiles will be housed indoors.

“This is aimed at adding more glamour and aesthetics as well as protect products, exhibitors, and visitors from harsh weather conditions.”

He called on the Federal Government to focus on how to ensure that the auto industry is given the special attention required so as to use it in driving the government’s economic diversification policy.

“This is because of the enormous multiplier effects the industry has on any economy where it thrives. Government should no longer delay in having a law-backed automotive industry development policy that would be strictly implemented. Such would fast-track Nigeria’s becoming an automobile manufacturer and a hub of its businesses in Africa; bearing in mind the great natural endowments and other comparative advantages the nation has in the sector”.

Continuing, Agwu said: “The sector is very important as it shows physically the state of the economy and it generates much revenue and creates enormous employment. No serious government toys with it. Auto sector was one of the key sectors that received a bailout from the diverse developed economy nations during the economic crises brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, which in small measures helped to resuscitate their economies.

“It is a sector that drives the economy; if it is badly affected, other sectors suffer. It is the artery 0f the economy. Government should parley seriously with the sector stakeholders to seeing how it could be made better.

Urging every stakeholder to actively participate in the event billed to take place at the Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos Agwu said that doing so would be an opportunity for all to show the strength and ruggedness of the players in the sector, the inconsistency of government policies notwithstanding.

“We have invited all the major automotive and allied sector manufacturers, assemblers, dealers, agents, etc. to participate in this very important edition and happily, the response has been tremendous and we are expecting virtually all of them to actively participate.

Special offers, rebates, gifts, and lots of other pocket-friendly finance options have been packaged for visitors and especially those that make purchases at the fair. There will also be free expert advisories on visitors’ vehicles from the brand representatives and other up-to-date information on brands, models, and the industry in general throughout the duration of the Fair, the organisers’ Chairman disclosed.