From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

No fewer than 20 people have reportedly lost their lives while 17 out them were burnt to death in a ghastly auto accident at Olokonla, along Bode-Saadu-Jebba expressway in the Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

One person, however, survived the auto accident as his life was saved without any sort of injury.

Sunday Sun gathered that the cause of the crash was associated to over-speeding and wrongful overtaking.

It was also gathered that the multiple road crash, which occurred at about 3:00 a.m on Saturday involved three vehicles: Blue colour commercial Mark Truck GGE614XM, white colour commercial Mitsubishi Canter Truck BRK534YX and white colour Toyota Hummer bus with registration number KEY479YE.

An eye-witness account said that loss of control by the driver of the Toyota bus, while he was trying to overtake a lorry loaded with pepper and a truck that was ahead of him, led to a head-on collision with another truck that was coming at the opposite lane of the road, which caught fire.

The Kwara state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade and the director of the state Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa John, confirmed the accident.

Also, the Director of Kwara State Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa John, urged the general public to always play safe, admonishing that they can only live once.