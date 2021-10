From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Seventeen Corps members of the Batch B stream 1 of the 2021 National Youths Service Corps(NYSC) serving in Kebbi state are to repeat their service while seven other got their service year extended.

The State Coordinator of the scheme,Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad disclosed this during the low key passing out ceremony of the batch B, stream 1 in Birnin Kebbi.