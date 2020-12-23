From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Just three days to Christmas, 17 people are said to have died in an auto crash which occurred at Irepene, in Ebira community, along the Abuja-Lokoja highway in Kogi State.

An eye witness account said the accident occurred around 7 pm on Tuesday when a Toyota Hiace bus and a passenger luxurious bus were involved in a head-on collision

The account said fifteen of the victims had died on the spot while other passengers who sustained injuries, were taken to the hospital. Two of them died later.

It was learnt that the auto crash was due to overspending, causing one of the drivers to lose control of the steering of his vehicle.

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Solomon Agure, confirmed the road accident to our correspondent. He advised motorists to reduce their speed and avoid night travel.