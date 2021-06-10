No fewer than 17 people died, and six more injured, in a bus accident in northern Peru, local media reported on Wednesday.

The bus went off the road between Trujillo in the country’s north-east and Pataz, some 300 kilometres east, in a section known as “the Devil’s Balcony’’ radio station RPP reported, citing the local Ministry of Transport.

When the accident took place, 33 passengers were on board, including several children.

Bus accidents were frequent in Peru, where driving conditions were often poor. (dpa/NAN)