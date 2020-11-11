Rose Ejembi, Makurdi and Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

No fewer than 17 people have died while several others are reportedly battling for their lives after a strange illness suddenly hit Okpeilo-Otukpa community in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Human Service, Andrew Amee, in a statement on behalf of his commissioner, Dr. Emmanuel Ikwulono said at the time the ministry received the report about the strange illness, it had killed about 17 persons leaving many in critical conditions at different hospitals.

“We have received a report of an unknown illness in a community called Okpeilo-Otukpa in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State. At the time of the receipt of the report yesterday, November 9, about 17 persons were already said to have died of the illness. We currently have one case which was brought to Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi by a relative of the patient. Others are receiving treatment in different hospitals,” he said.

He listed symptoms of the illness to include fever, abdominal pain, general body weakness, passing of stools and vomiting of blood.

Amee said Governor Samuel Ortom had approved funds to enable the Ministry of Health and Human Services launch an investigation into the matter.

“In the meantime, we advise the people of Ogbadibo and its environs to maintain good hygiene practices and report anyone with symptoms to the Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers in the local government area or call the Benue Emergency Operations Centre.”

Meanwhile, wife of Gombe Governor, Hajiya Asma’u Inuwa Yahaya, has urged residents to sanitise their environment to forestall the outbreak of yellow fever which has reportedly claimed some lives in neighbouring Bauchi state.

Speaking at the flag off of a two-day free medical outreach in Gombe, she said yellow fever was an ailment that was vaccine-preventable.

“Do not wait until you start bleeding or the eyes become yellow. I strongly encourage the public to always report cases of fever to health facilities immediately for quick examination and treatment,” Mrs Yahaya said.

Speaking on the outreach which was intended to provide medical care to women and children, the Gombe first lady said the medical intervention was occasioned by the devastating effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is in this light that Jewel Care foundation deemed it apt to provide medical outreach as succour to the most vulnerable people in the state,” She said urging residents to utilize the advantage and cooperate with the medical personnel as well.

North East regional manager of Fidelity Bank, Malam Umar Bappi, explained that the outreach was in fulfilment of the corporate social responsibility of the bank which focuses on environment, education, health, social welfare and youths empowerment.