Bolaji Okunola

Seventeen members of the Nigeria Super Eagles’ are expected to train this morning ahead of Friday’s international friendly against Algeria in Austria.

The players, who arrived in Austria yesterday, will be drilled by coach Gernot Rohr, in order to maintain their post AFCON 2019 unbeaten streak.

DailySun Sports, in a Whatsapp chat with the team’s media officer, Toyin Ibitoye, gathered that all hands were on deck to make sure the first training takes place at the match venue, Jacques Lemans Arena.

The 2,420 capacity soccer pitch, will also host Algeria’s training ahead of the Friday duel slated for 9:30pm.

In a similar vein, Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu and Moses Simon have disclosed that the players will observe the COVID-19 protocols by hitting the training ground with their nose masks. The stars, who were glad to reunite after 11 months of unwanted break owing to the raging pandemic, confirmed this via their various instagram status.

The trio, who were keen to wear the green and white stripe on Friday night, inspired Nigeria to bronze at the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt.