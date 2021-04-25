From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least 17 people have been killed by suspected herdsmen in the last one week in separate attacks across three communities of on Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

A former speaker of the state Assembly, Hon. Dave Iorhemba, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday while speaking at Uikpam in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the affected communities are Ajimaka, Ayeri and Tse-Gboigyo communities, all in Mbaye/Yandev council ward of Guma LGA.

His words: “In the last couple of weeks, there have been series of attacks in some particular areas like Tse – Ukor where scores were killed and at Tse – Gborigyo where seven people were killed and several others injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

“What is most disturbing was the recent attack that happened at Tse – Uhembe in which a Fulani herdsman butchered a farmer in several places and the farmer also countered by cutting him and both of them were brought to a military check point.

“Just on Wednesday, I was at Tyoha village to see those killed and injured and one of the victims was a teacher at the NKST Primary School Isherev, Mr. Hycinth Ajun, who had his throat and back of his neck slit. I wonder what that kind of heinous crime meant.”

Asked to give the number of casualties recorded between Friday and Saturday, the former speaker said “the number of persons we have counted between yesterday and today is up to 17 and some are badly injured and are receiving treatment in the hospital.”

He, however, commended troops of joint military operation code-named Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) for their efforts at taming the attacks, but added that a lot more needed to be done.

“They (troops) should be moved because when they continue to stay in one place, they become conversant and used to the people and they certainly cannot act in the way and manner they should. So, I would suggest that the Federal Government should redeploy them; take them to other points.”