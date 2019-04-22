About 17 people were feared injured after a passenger bus ran over worshippers who were celebrating Easter, yesterday, in Numan Local Government Area, Adamawa State.

The accident occurred at around 10:00am, when some Christian faithful were on a procession marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Most of the injured have been evacuated to nearby hospitals while the driver and the vehicle have been apprehended. While no death was recorded at the time of this report, about 17 people reportedly sustained several degrees of injuries, including fractures, and are receiving treatment at various medical facilities around Numan.

A witness, Stanley Hassan Jaule, narrating how the incident occurred said: “It has become a tradition that, every Easter Monday, some members of the Christian community March in procession to a nearby mountains where they called Galilee. “While they were in procession, a passenger bus just came from behind them and injured so many people; including women and children.