Sixteen military personnel and one civilian were injured in explosions at the ammunition depot in south-eastern Turkey.

The blasts took place at 10:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) and 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the 20th Armored Brigade Command in the province of Sanliurfa, Gov. Abdullah Erin said in a statement.

Erin said that the first explosion triggered a second blast, followed by a fire on the border the province shared with Syria.

The civilian, who was wounded, was on the balcony of his home at the time of the explosion.

Erin said ambulances and fire engines were quickly rushed to the scene and the fire was brought under control.

According to the governor, preliminary investigations revealed the cause to be a technical issue.

He added that further probes were under way and the Defence Ministry would make a final evaluation. (dpa/NAN)