Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed that 17 persons were killed in a an auto crash at Yardudu village, Mashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Kastina State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Gambo Isah, said , 14 other persons were injured and all the victims were evacuated to the Primary Health Centre, Mashi.

According to Isah,, the incident involved, “a DAF trailer with registration No. XE 611 KTN, driven by Sale Hangay, 35. The accident occurred when the driver was coming from Mai’addu’a LGA of Katsina State heading to Lagos with the said trailer, fully loaded with cows and passengers. The head of the trailer got disengaged from the carrier (body) and fell under the bridge.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba, commiserates with the good people of Katsina State over the unfortunate incident and has already summoned a meeting with a relevant stakeholders in the transport industry in the state.”