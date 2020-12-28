Seventeen people were missing and two others rescued after a Russian fishing boat sank in the Barents Sea, Russian media reported on Monday.

The fishing boat, the ‘Onega’, sank near the Novoya Zemlya archipelago with 19 people on board, local news outlets reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The ministry attributed the incident to the formation of too much ice on the vessel.

A search and rescue operation is underway, but aircraft has yet to be sent due to bad weather conditions. (Xinhua/NAN)