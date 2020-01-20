Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed 17 persons killed in a road crash at Yardudu village, Mashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, 14 other persons were injured and all the victims were evacuated to the Primary Health Centre, Mashi.

According to him, the incident involved, “a motor vehicle DAF trailer with registration No. XE 611 KTN, driven by one Sale Hangay, aged 35 years of Katsina.

“The accident occurred when the driver was coming from Mai’addu’a Local Government Area of Katsina State heading to Lagos with the said trailer, fully loaded with cows and passengers.

“However, on reaching the scene of the accident the head of the trailer got disengaged from the carrier (body) and fell under the bridge.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba, commiserates with the good people of Katsina State over the unfortunate incident and has already summoned a meeting with all the relevant stakeholders of the transport industry in Katsina State.”