From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), yesterday, released its 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP), forecasting mild and severe dry spells in 17 states between May and August.

Minister of Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika, stated this at the event in Abuja with the theme: “Strengthening Climate Actions through Timely and Impact-based Climate Prediction for Economic Recovery).” He said moderate dry spell persisting for up to 15 days would be experienced in the following 17 states, Adamawa, Benue, Kogi, Ekiti, Kwara, Niger, FCT, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Gombe.

“Parts of Kebbi, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Nasarawa and Plateau States may experience a severe dry spell that could persist for up to 20 days or longer in June 2022. We cannot shy away from climate change and climate variability which has caused untold hardship to people. The earliest onset of the planting season (beginning of planting activities) is expected about the February 28, 2022 in the coastal parts of the country while the onset of rainfall is expected to occur between April and May in the Central states, and eventually within June to July in the Northern states. The onset of the planting season is predicted to be normal over most parts of Nigeria with a few areas having it earlier while some areas having it delayed.

“Rainfall cessation dates across most parts of the county in 2022 is predicted to be near the long-term average conditions. The window between the onset and cessation dates can be regarded as safe periods for the planting of various crops in accordance with their cropping calendars. The growing season is predicted to last between 250-300 days in “Southern parts of the country, and 100 to 200 days in the North. Noteworthy, are areas around Kwara, Oyo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Benue, Bayelsa, and Rivers which are likely to experience shorter than normal length of growing season. However, prolonged length of growing season is anticipated in parts of Plateau, Kaduna, Edo, and Imo states.

“For the annual total rainfall, the prediction indicates that the annual rainfall amount is expected to be normal in most parts of the country. The annual rainfall amount is expected to range from 390 mm in the North to over 2790 mm in the South. Annual rainfall amounts ranging from 390 mm to 790 mm is anticipated in some parts of Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Katsina and Sokoto states. The central states such as Nasarawa, Taraba, Kogi, Benue and the FCT, as well as Ekiti, Osun and Oyo are anticipated to record 1190 mm to 1590 mm of total rainfall,” Sirika said.

Director General of NiMet, Prof. Mansur Matazu said the SCP is “multi-sectoral with co-produced socio-economic implications of the prediction by NiMET and relevant stakeholders.”