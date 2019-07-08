Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Barely 30 minutes after completing their three weeks orientation camp at NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp Sibre, near Jalingo, 16 corps members and an NYSC local government inspector, have been involved in an accident with each sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The incident happened less than a kilometre from the orientation camp when a Sharon minibus had a head-on collision with a Toyota Hiace bus conveying the corps members to Sarduna local government area of the state.

An eyewitness, Mr. Reagan Betrand, told our correspondent that the accident occurred when the minibus was attempting to overtake two trailers at a time.

“The minibus which was driving recklessly from Jalingo heading towards Wukari was trying to overtake two trailers, but could not make it leading to the accident.

“Three of the corps members are in critical condition. I was able to evacuate six of the injured to the hospital. It’s really terrible,” he said.

Taraba State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Florence Yaakugh who confirmed the accident in a telephone interview with our correspondent, said the victims were receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre in Jalingo.

“I can confirm to you that a bus carrying 16 corps members and a local government inspector was involved in an accident and all the occupants of the bus sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.

“For now, they are all responding to treatment,” she said.

Our source said that the driver of the minibus who is yet to be identified as at the time of filing this report died immediately.