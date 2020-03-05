Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A total of 69 members of the 2019 batch ‘A’ National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to Delta State are to serve various punishments for offences during the service year.

About 52 of them who were found wanting in the discharge of their duties during the service year were handed extension, according to the state coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Olutayo Samuel.

Speaking at the passing out parade (POP) in Asaba on Thursday, Mrs. Samuel said 17 others will repeat the service for hitting the abscondment mark.

It was, however, a day of honour for two of the corps members who received awards for distinguishing themselves during the service.

While Mr. Ugwunwarua Joel Chukwudi, a graduate of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) bagged the state honours award, Miss Amadi Chinyere Sylvia bagged the NYSC board chairman’s award.

Eight others were awarded the state coordinator’s commendation certificate.

Addressing the corps members, the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by the deputy governor, Kingsley Otuaro, urged them to build on the experiences which they gained during the service year.

He said the state government will continue to support the NYSC in the area of provision of modern facilities at the orientation camp, as well as guarantee corps members’ welfare.

Earlier, Mrs. Samuel said a total of 3,011 corps members comprising 1,304 males and 1,707 females were deployed to the state for the service year, adding that they distinguished themselves particularly in the area of Community Development Service (CDS).

“Their remarkable achievement in the areas of CDS is an eloquent testimony to their meaningful contributions to the overall development of the state this past one year,” he said.

“These gallant corps members could be said to have come, seen and conquered. During their one year sojourn in Delta State, they have been able to contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the state in the areas of education, health, agriculture etc where they touched the lives of their host communities especially in the rural areas.”