From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The police in Edo State yesterday paraded a-17-year-old boy, Chukwuebuka Nwode for stabbing his master and employer, Onoberhie Peter to death with a kitchen knife in Benin City. The police, while parading the suspects with 10 others who were also paraded for various crimes, said Chukwuebuka lived with his master who owned a pure water factory in Benin. Police Public Relations Officer in Edo, Bello Kontong, said Chukwuebuka was employed by the deceased Peter to help with offloading of the packaged sachet water. He said Chukwuebuka also lived in the same house with the deceased. The police spokesman said after killing his master, the teenager took out the deceased’s car, a Lexus 330 SUV to sell in company with two of his friends, Oginika Okafor, 19 and Celestine Ukane, 19 and were apprehended by the police in the process.

Said Kontong: “They conspired among themselves to kill one of their bosses who they were working for, steal his Lexus 330 and when the police were informed, the three of them were arrested at the point of selling the valuable.”

While admitting to the crime, Chukwuebuka, who has barely spent six months in Benin, said he did not know what came over him.

“He said I would work for him for one month before he would employ me as his staff. I have only spent one month with him. I didn’t just know what came over me that made me kill him. I have been living with my mother in Ondo State when I was 16 years. So, when I turned 17, I decided to leave her for Benin City.

“When I got to Benin, I first picked up a job in a bakery. After getting the bakery job, I travelled to my village but when I came back from the village, my boss said my services were no more needed. It was after that incident that I met Mr Peter. I didn’t know what came over me. I killed him with a kitchen knife when he was watching television in his sitting room,” he said.

Chukwuebuka said he singlehandedly killed his boss and that after he killed him, he went to invite his friends, Oginika Okafor and Celestine Ukane to help him drive the car to Uwelu where they planned to sell the vehicle before the police nabbed the suspects.