From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A middle-aged woman has been stabbed to death after a misunderstanding with a female neighbour at Shekar Maidaki Quarters, Kumbotso LGA of Kano State.

The deceased who was aged 28 at the time of her passage was stabbed on the back of her neck and left in a pool of her blood by the suspect, Asha Kabiru.

Although she was rushed to the Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital ,Kano, in the wake of the incident, she eventually died a few days later.

It was gathered that after the commission of the act, the culprit ,who was of the same address with her victim, fled to an unknown destination, but was eventually picked up at a hideout at Zawachiki Quarters in the state capital.

Speaking on the homicide case, the police spokesman in the state, DSP Abdullahi Umar Haruna told reporters that they immediately moved in and was able to arrest the suspect in her hide out.

” The police team immediately arrived the area and rushed the victim to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano” he stated.

” On preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed she had misunderstanding with the deceased, and as a result, fighting erupted between them. They were however, settled, but later, she took a sharp knife and stabbed her”

” The Commissioner of Police, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko has directed that the case be transferred to the criminal investigation Department of the Command, Homicide Section, for discreet investigation” he stated.

He added that the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.