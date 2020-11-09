Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The time treasured saying that the age of Methuselah has nothing to do with the wisdom of Solomon has played out in a 17-year-old Nigerian girl, Omezikam Onuoha, whose imprints in the academic world, despite her age, has jolted authorities of Oral Roberts University (ORU), Tulsa Oklahoma, United States of America. Omezikam’s academic exploits began in Nigeria during her primary and secondary school days at Faith Academy, Canaan Land (FACL). The girl’s academic prowess while at FACL, earned her the Head Girl of the prestigious school during her final year.

Having come out with flying colours in her school certificate examination, as she made straight ‘A’s, Omezikam in 2019, as a result of her academic wizardry was offered a partial scholarship by ORU to study International Relations at Institution. Man, they say, never leaves his shadow behind while moving; Omezikam in the same vein, so to say, went to the United States with her academic aptitude. In her first year at ORU, the girl continued in her outstanding academic distinction, garnering a record 4.00 GPA; the best result in the university. To let the world know there is a 17-year old Nigerian girl from Umuahia, Abia state that is doing her country proud, the university authorities listed her on the Institution’s President’s Honour Roll for 2020.

A letter conveying the university’s decision to Omezikam was dated August 19 and signed by the President of ORU, Dr William M. Wilson. Wilson in the mail, while congratulating the Nigerian girl said: “Through your hard work and dedicated diligence, I am proud to inform you of your inclusion on the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester”. Further eulogizing Omezikam, Wilson said: “Your hard work is to be commended. Your desire for academic goals represents discipline and perseverance on many levels. There is no doubt that this will be of great benefit to you as you move forward in life with your endeavours.”

Continuing, the ORU President told Omezikam: “This is why we recognize the commitment that is required to achieve this outstanding academic distinction. You not only distinguished yourself through your efforts but also bring honour to our Lord Jesus Christ.”

If Wilson was elated with Omezikam’s academic exploits, her father, Pastor David Onuoha is overwhelmed with his daughter’s academic exploits. He told Education Desk that although Omezikam had shown academic distinction early in life, he didn’t know she would maintain same at ORU, USA, where she was the overall best student in her first year. “I know she was good academically and this started early in her life, but I didn’t know she will carry it over to the US where she made ORU’s overall best result in her first year and at the age of 17.”

The pastor who hails from Umuahia South Local Government said it was not only a thing of joy for the Onuoha family and Abia State, but the nation at large that the girl is making Nigeria proud at a time when the outside world has over the years continued to have a negative view about the country.

Since the academic whiz kid is enjoying a partial scholarship, the financial burden of seeing her through her studies is according to the father, weighing heavily on him and he has therefore called on governments at all levels and sponsorship organizations to help sponsor her remaining program at the university.