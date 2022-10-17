From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The federal government has said that not less than 171 million Nigerians do not have access to proper hygiene facilities.

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, made this disclosure on Monday in Abuja at the 2022 Global Handwashing Day commemoration, themed: “United for universal hand hygiene”.

Adamu, who spoke through the Director, Water Policy and Control, Elizabeth Ugoh, stressed that there are still disparities between the poor and the wealthy in the accessibility of these facilities.

” Access to hygiene under the Sustainable Development Goal 6 for Water and Sanitation is indicated by the availability of handwashing facilities with soap and water on premises. Though hygiene is a critical element of an integrated approach to Water Sanitation Hygiene,( WASH) Service delivery an estimated 2.5 billion people globally and 171 million Nigerians do not have access to hygiene services.

There are also disparities in access across the wealthiest quintiles, geographical locations and vulnerable groups. In Nigeria, only 13 per cent of the rural population have access as against 25 per cent of the urban population. While the wealthiest households are about four times more likely to have basic Handwashing services than among poorest households, he said

The minister appealed to stakeholders and other bodies to join forces with the government and make sure that handwashing becomes a habit and that the facilities are made available everywhere.