One more overseas Indonesian died of COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 171, according to the Foreign Ministry on Friday.
Meanwhile, nine more overseas Indonesians tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of cases to 2,932.
Moreover, the total number of Indonesians abroad who have recovered from COVID-19 became 2,064, as 15 more new recoveries were reported.
Whereas, 697 Indonesians outside the country are under medical treatment. (Xinhua/NAN)
