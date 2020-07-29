Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong has said that no fewer than 174 public servants have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The governor disclosed this, yesterday, at a press conference by the Secretary to Government of Plateau, Prof. Danladi Atu, held at Government House Jos, Plateau State.

He regretted that the state had recorded 19 deaths and was at present observing 454 suspected cases.

He urged Plateau residents not to panic with the 148 new cases released by NCDC saying it was a cumulated results which were delayed because of the shortage of reagents at the NVRI Laboratory in Vom.

“Following the directive by Governor Simon Lalong that all staff of ministries and MDAs be secured, we have so far conducted tests for 4,422 staff of 54 MDAs with 174 of them testing positive.