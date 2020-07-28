Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong said 174 public servants in the state have tested positive for the deadly COVID-19.

He regretted that the state has recorded 19 deaths and it is observing 454 suspected cases at the moment.

Lalong disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing through the Secretary to Government of Plateau, Prof. Danladi Atu, held at Government House Jos, Plateau State.

He urged Plateau residents not to panic with the 148 new cases released by NCDC and said it is a cumulated results which were delayed because of the shortage of reagents at the NVRI Laboratory in Vom.

“Following the directive by Governor Simon Lalong that all staff of Ministries and MDAs be secured, we have so far conducted tests for 4,422 staff of 54 MDAs with 174 of them testing positive. The tests are continuing, this makes Plateau State the first in the country to commence mass testing of civil servants.

“Our health workers who are on the frontline have also been affected by the virus. So far, the health workers affected is 58; 10 doctors, 15 nurses, 3 CEWs, 2 J/CHEWs, 3 pharmacist technician, 4 Laboratory scientists, 1 lab technician, 1 record clerk, 1 watchman and 14 cleaners.”

Lalong said a decision has been taken in collaboration with the Muslim Ummah and security chiefs in the state to suspend prayers at the Eid grounds during the forth coming Eid-el Kabir celebration.

He noted that all festivals including visits to recreational centres such as Zoo and wildlife park he halted while residents should strickly use face masks during and after the occasion.

Lalong placed a ban on the use of tricycle in the state for two days and insisted that residents must observed the Federal Government curfew from 10:00pm to 6:00am.

He directed all Local Government Chairmen to replicate all the decision taken by Plateau State Government and ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines are observed in their respective local government areas.