From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Henry Benamaisia, yesterday, said that no few than 179 persons died in road crashes across the state in the last 12 months.

Benamaisia also told newsmen in Benin that 252 accidents happened across the state in 2020.

He said “1,718 persons involved in the 252 crashes, 179 died while 608 sustained various degrees of injuries,”

The sector commander attributed the accident to over speeding, dangerous driving, wrongful overtaking, route violation and driving under the influence of alcohol among others.

He said that in 2021, the command has stepped up public enlightenment campaigns and enforcement, as they have discovered that without enforcement, road users will continue to flout traffic rules.

“We have sensitize National Union of Road Transport Worker (NURTW), Road Transport Employer’s Association of Nigeria(RTEAN) and motor parks across the state to stop selling alcohol in motor parks,”

“We have discovered that most of the accidents happened on the highway and we have increased our visibility on the highway in order to reduce crashes on the road,”

He however called on road users in the state to imbibe the driving culture of obeying traffic rules.