From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Gwandu Emirate and Chairman of Council of Chiefs, Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar, has sought for the forgiveness from all his subjects, just as he has forgiven all those who might have offended him knowingly or unknowingly.

The Emir, who is the Chairman, Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, stated this during a special prayer to mark his 17th years anniversary on the throne as the Emir of Gwandu Emirate, which was held at Abdullahi Fodio Palace, Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

He said: “I want to appeal for forgiveness from all, whoever felt that I have offended him/her, should forgive me and whoever knew that I have done something good to him or her should give glory to God Almighty. I remember, that was my last speech to Adamawa people while I was leaving there as military Governor.”

Bashar also used the medium to thank Almighty God for keeping him healthy to record alot of successes in his life, and thanking his parents for their efforts to nurture him to become useful to the society.

He described leadership as a burden that must be taken with special interest and fear of God Almighty.

The Emir urged leaders to always have reflection on what they have done in the past, in order to borrow a leave from good leadership style of the past toward building a bright future.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion and Emir of Yauri, Dr Muhammadu Zayyanu-Abdullahi commended the leadership qualities of the Emir which according to him centred on peace.

He advised leaders at all levels to be just in dealing with their subjects so as to be able to achieve greater success.

In their separate remarks, the Commissioners for Works and Housing,Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan described the reign of the Emir as very peaceful, blessing to the Gwandu Emirate stressed that,the Emirate witnessed tremendous development and expansion in the last 17 years he ascended the throne.

Also, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Hassan Muhammad-Shalla , commended the unique leadership qualities of the Emir and thanked him the Emir for organising a weekly special prayer in search of peace, apart from extending useful advises to those in position of authority.

He noted that, Emir is a true father who always advised his subjects on the need to properly nurturing their children towards building a sound and decent society.

