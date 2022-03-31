Contrary to claims that the attacked train service lacked required level of security, NRC’s Managing Director, Mr. Freeborn Okhira, has said 18 armed personnel were on board.

He said the situation did not call for blame game but that all hands must be on deck to forestall reoccurence. He explained that immediately the attack occurred the train service internal communication gadget was cut off from the main control room, thus making communication an impossible task.

‘‘There are some security apparatus that you have to install that requires some levels of approvals and licences but unfortunately, we didn’t get the go-ahead to do that.’’

He said the NRC is working on a multi-layer security system to ensure that if one line of security fails, the other does not. This, he said, includes the installation of track sensor, satellite and drones procurement.