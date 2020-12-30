From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

About 18 passengers were yesterday feared dead following two auto crashes involving a luxury bus, a Toyota Sienna Multi Purpose Bus (MPB), a petrol tanker and a commercial bus.

The luxury bus/MPB accident occurred at Alifekede, a community on the Agbor axis of the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha Expressway.

Local sources said the luxury bus ran over the MPB, which was said to be driving against traffic.

“The Sienna was plying one-way when suddenly the luxury bus, which was on the right of way, ran into it, causing pandemonium,” a source stated.

It was gathered that five persons were brought out dead from the damaged vehicles, as at the time rescue efforts were activated.

Other passengers in the ill-fated vehicles were brought out unconscious and rushed to the hospital, where medics further confirmed that most of them were dead already.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were said to be fully involved in the rescue operations.

Head of Operations of the Delta State command of the FRSC, Mr. Bakare Fatai Adesina, confirmed the incident but could not give further details as at the time of filing this report.

Similarly, three persons, two males and one female, have reportedly died after an empty petrol tanker collided with a commercial bus along Aboh/Ogwashi-Uku Road in Delta State.

The accident was said to have occurred on Monday evening when the truck smashed the bus. Security sources, who confided in our correspondent, said the truck was heading for Warri.

Also, a yet-to-be identified nursing mother has been crushed to death by suspected ‘Yahoo Boy’ along DLA Road in Asaba, Delta State capital.

The nursing mother, carrying her two- months-old baby, was walking on the pedestrian walkway while returning from where she bought bread when the 28 year-old suspected internet fraudster ran her over with a Toyota Corolla car.

The car, which was in top speed, veered off the road and rammed into the victim, smashing her skull against the fence. And the woman died instantly.

Police public relations officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, added that the suspect was in custody while his car had been impounded.