Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 18 yesterday lost their lives in a fatal accident along the Benin-Ore expressway in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Daily Sun gathered that the accident involved two vehicles and, apart from those that lost their lives, some passengers were injured. The victims were reportedly rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

However, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Rotimi Adeleye, who confirmed the accident, informed that only four persons died in the accident.

But residents of the area and other road users insisted that 18 persons died in the road accident, while others in the two vehicles sustained serious injuries.

Daily Sun gathered that the two vehicles involved in the accident were coming from the South East and heading to Lagos before the accident occurred.

Witnesses informed that the accident was caused by wrong overtaking by one of the drivers of the vehicles on the bridge after

Warri Park in Ore.

It was gathered that the two vehicles were damaged and had been taken to the office of the FRSC in Ore.

The FRSC commander said the accident was caused by over speeding and improper overtaking by the driver and, therefore, cautioned drivers against excess speeding and impatience while on the road.