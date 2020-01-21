LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) is set to repatriate 18 high profiled looters hiding in some parts of the World.

The EFCC chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu disclosed this on Tuesday in Ilorin, Kwara state during a brief chat with newsmen.

Magu was in Ilorin to assess facilities at the Ilorin Zonal office of the EFCC.

The EFCC chairman assured Nigerians that his agency will pursue the anti-graft war with a renewed figure this year.

He added that no ongoing corruption cases across the country would be abandoned midway, assuring that suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations on such cases were completed.

He also clarified that the Ilorin zonal office of the EFCC was not established to witch hunt the immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

” We will repatriate all looters hiding anywhere in the world. I think there are about 18 of them; I mean high profiled looters.

“We did not also established the Ilorin zonal office to witch hunt anyone. Kwara is an integral part of Nigeria and deserves an EFCC office,” Magu stated.

He, however, sought the cooperation of the Nigerian media to enable the agency succeed in its efforts at making Nigeria corruption free.

“We need the cooperation of the media in making Nigeria corruption free. EFCC cannot do it alone,” Magu declared.

Answering another question, Magu said “I feel good as Acting EFCC chairman because we are performing and the media can attest to this.”