George Onyejiuwa, Onyejiuwa

Not fewer than 18 persons perished on Monday in an auto crash which occurred at Mbutu Okahia, Umuhu community in Ngor Okpala council area.

The road mishap which occurred at about 1.30pm when the front tyre of the commuter Hummer bus which conveying passengers from Aba to Owerri burst.

It was learnt that the bus which was on top speed had somersaulted four times following the burst of the front tyre before landing with to a halt, leaving all occupants dead.

One of the sources from the community who witnessed the unfortunate incident said , “We were inside our house when we heard the noise of a burst tyre. Immediately, we heard noises of people crying and within 45 seconds, the noise died down.

“Some children ran into the house here to tell us that there was accident. As we ran out to see it, it turned out that the vehicle was squeezed beyond recognition with all passengers still trapped inside it and dead.

“I think what caused the accident is bad tyre and over speeding”, the source said.

The sources further disclosed that officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps who are stationed at Mbutu Okahia Umuhu along the Owerri – Aba road evacuated the remains of the passengers to the morgue.

A senior official of the Federal Road Safety Corps, who confirmed the incident to Journalists on condition of anonymity, said it was only the unit commander at Ngor Okpala that could give more details of the incident.