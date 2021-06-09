By Bunmi Ogunyale

Eighteen schools in Lagos will vie for laurels as this year’s edition of the PwCChess4Change Grand Slam begins at the Teslim Balogun Stadium yesterday.

Curtains will be drawn on the three-day tourney tomorrow, Thursday where prizes such laptops and other mouth-watering prizes would be dished out to the students.

The schools, according to MediaVision Limited, who are the organisers of the tournament, were drawn across four educational districts in the state.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Segun Omodunni who represented the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education congratulated all the qualified students in this edition of PwCChess4Change Grands Slam tournament who had undergone three-month intensive chess tutelage and mini challenge competitions that qualified them.

He added; “PwCChess4Change is a game introduced to Lagos State Schools by MediaVission in 2014 with just six schools in the pilot edition and currently extended to eighteen schools.

“It is noteworthy to mention that the objectives of the programme are gradually being achieved. These include among others, improvement of strategic and critical thinking skills amongst students in Lagos State. Our students have been benefiting by participating in the game and it has really enhanced their circle thinking ability and promoted their academic excellence as they prepare strategically.”