From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An 18 seater bus has plunged into Owena river along Akure-Ondo road in Ondo state.

The incident which occurred on Sunday caused serious traffic jam on the road as efforts were made to remove the vehicle.

It was gathered that the driver of the bus was coming from Ondo end of the road and heading to Akure.

The driver, according to an eyewitness lost control as a result of high speed and rammed into the river.

The eyewitness said five of the passengers including a child have been rescued and rushed to the hospital by motorists and men of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), while some passengers reportedly lost their lives at the scene.

The number of the casualties is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

However, some dead bodies were seen inside the river and around the scene of the incident.