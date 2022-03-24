From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria Police have arrested an 18-year-old boy, Abdulsamad Sulieman over the gruesome murder of a Kano-based housewife and mother of two, Rukkaya Jumilu.

Daily Sun gathered that also nabbed is his friend, Mu’azzam Lawan, of Chiranchi Quarters in Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

The arrests followed investigation by both the police and officers of the Department of State Services(DSS), who swung into action following a report lodged by the husband of the deceased.

While confirming the tragic incident, Kano State police spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said they were informed by the husband of the deceased that on March 12th, he returned from work only to meet his wife in a pool of blood while lying motionless on the bed beside her children aged two and three.

Kiyawa, a deputy superintendent of police, further explained that they commenced investigation immediately, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Kiyawa held that the principal suspect had confessed to the crime, explaining that the suspect had gone to the house of the deceased, who happened to be his relative, only to end up stealing her mobile phones which were lying on her bed.

“Having realized that she had recognized him, he decided to use a wooden – made pistol to repeatedly hit her on her head as well as hit her two children, before fleeing from the scene” Kiyawa narrated.

He disclosed that the suspect dashed one of the mobile phones to his friend and sold the other two phones for N12000 just as his friend sold his for N2,000.

He said that the case would be charged to court at the completion of investigation