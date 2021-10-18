From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

No fewer than 10,922 students are to graduate from University of Ilorin for the 2019/2021 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor University of Ilorin, Professor Sulyman Age Abdulkareem stated this while addressing journalists on activities to mark the commencement of the 36th convocation ceremony of the Institution in Ilorin.

According to him out of the total number 180 students bagged first class honour,and 2,836 students has second class upper.

He said 4,879 students had second class lower division and 1,110 students with third class ,while 14 graduate with pass degrees.

Professor Abdulkareem explained that despite challenges as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the Institution has produced the most employed graduates in the country.

He said the Institution has also Bern able to strengthen it’s research base to make it better.

The Vice Chancellor noted that about 26 physical infrastructure have been executed to aide teaching and learning.

He said the university has expended about 68 million naira to improve on it’s ICT services to support the students .

Professor Abdulkareem expressed worry over the decline in the number of academic and Non academic staff at the Institution due to death and retirement.

He urged the federal government to include Universities on the list of ministries allowed to employ worker to fill their vacant positions.