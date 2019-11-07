Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The State Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC),Kebbi State,Mr. Usman Barde has disclosed that out of 2,100 Corps members allocated to the State by the Scheme headquarters, 1,800 have so far registered at permanent orientation camp.

Barde who stated this on Thursday during the swearing- in – ceremony of the Batch C’ stream one,held at Dakingeri town, Suru Local Government Areas of Kebbi state, said that the NYSC still awaiting the remaining Corps members .

He said: ” This orientation started three days ago and as at the close of registration at 12:00 midnight yesterday, a total of 1,800 corps members were registered, out of 2,100 Corps members allocated to Kebbi state.

“All prospective Corps members have conducted themselves in an orderly manner by responding positively to the realities of the of the regimented life and obeyed all rules since they reported to camp. Giving this positive disposition being exhibited by all of them, I have no doubt that they are all prepared and eager to serve our fatherland”, he said.

Barde commended the Kebbi state Government for rehabilitated the camp and supporting the scheme stressed that the NYSC in the state still need government’s assistance in the provisions of Ambulance bus,mobility vehicles among others.

Kebbi State Governor,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Col.(rtd),Samaila Yombe Dabai assured all the Corps members posted to the state maximum security in their various places of primary assignments.

. He said: ” I charge you all to show keen interest and participate actively in all camp programmes as they are packaged within the context of the course which will enable you to get proper orientation, regarding the entire service year.

“Finally, I want to assure you that adequate security measures have been put in place to safeguard your lives and properties throughout your stay in the camp and beyond”,.